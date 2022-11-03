Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $1,151,300.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00.

NYSE:GL opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $116.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

