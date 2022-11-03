Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 220 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

