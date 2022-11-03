GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,160,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after buying an additional 692,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Price Performance

NYSE EAF opened at $4.88 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.