Guggenheim Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $26.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,250 shares of company stock worth $3,124,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

