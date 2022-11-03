H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $640,047.68 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

FUL stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.48. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

