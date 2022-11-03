Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 13,700 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $455,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,851,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,485,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares in the company, valued at $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $455,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,851,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,485,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.71 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 319.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

