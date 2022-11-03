Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $682.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

