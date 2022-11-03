Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

