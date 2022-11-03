Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

