Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.3 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.