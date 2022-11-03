Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $843.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 633,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $2,470,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 197,301 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

