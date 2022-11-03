Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.25.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $91.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 93.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.