IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen to $240.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $218.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in IDEX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 34.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 13.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.