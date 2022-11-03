IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $16.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. IMAX has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.28.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

