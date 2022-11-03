Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 215.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

