Insider Buying: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. ACG Wealth bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

