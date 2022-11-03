Insider Selling: EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $140.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMCOR Group Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

