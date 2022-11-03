Insider Selling: EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:EME opened at $140.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
