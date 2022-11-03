Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells 27,487 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,786,746 shares in the company, valued at $274,494,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paragon 28 by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 740,003 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Paragon 28 by 42.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Paragon 28 by 53.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

