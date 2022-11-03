Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of -0.30. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $12,465,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $1,885,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.