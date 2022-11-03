InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

