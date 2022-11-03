iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after acquiring an additional 187,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCZ opened at $50.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $77.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.