iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $177.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.