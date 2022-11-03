iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

