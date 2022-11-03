JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $10.00

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $781.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.27. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 250,750 shares of company stock worth $2,448,956. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.