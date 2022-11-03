JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $10.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $781.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.27. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 250,750 shares of company stock worth $2,448,956. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.