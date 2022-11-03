Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.11.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

