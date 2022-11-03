Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 8,734 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.