Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 8,734 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
