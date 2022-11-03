Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Kennametal by 61.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

