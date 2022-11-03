Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of KDP opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.