Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

