Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,673,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after buying an additional 259,644 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after buying an additional 1,399,954 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,756,000 after buying an additional 1,498,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.