Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Blake Augsburger Sells 4,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,103.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 29.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

