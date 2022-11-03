Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth $339,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

