Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
