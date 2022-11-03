Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 52.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ASG stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.