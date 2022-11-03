Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Sells $1,435,896.00 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

