Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 244.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,809 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lufax were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Lufax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lufax by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lufax by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Stock Up 2.0 %

Lufax stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LU. CLSA downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

