Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Matterport were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 239,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 503,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares in the company, valued at $89,572,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

