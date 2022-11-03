Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 902,737 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 760,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 113,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 51.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

