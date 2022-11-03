Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $220.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.29. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.95.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

