Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,397 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $202,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.95.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $220.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

