Morgan Stanley Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $124.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.32.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 489.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $104.23 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

