Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth about $4,967,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 369,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 68,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,526 shares of company stock worth $864,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.81 million, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $20.62.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

