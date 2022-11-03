MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 9.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in MSA Safety by 20.0% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

