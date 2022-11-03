MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $121.22.

In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $376,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,821 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

