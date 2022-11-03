NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

