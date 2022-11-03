New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

NYCB stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

