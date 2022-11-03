Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.7 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.