Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 0.5 %

NFBK opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $670,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $670,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,508.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 214,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,582,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,724,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.