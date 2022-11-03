NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $5,688,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NOV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 102,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NOV by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.24 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

