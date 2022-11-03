NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOV. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

