NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day moving average of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
