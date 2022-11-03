NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day moving average of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

